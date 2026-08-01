Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $13.56 Million Investment in Sony Corporation $SONY

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 655,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sony by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 42,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sony by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Sony by 81.7% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sony from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sony

Key Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Stock Up 2.5%

SONY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.17 billion. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $42.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sony news, insider Ravi Ahuja sold 36,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $776,292.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,239,208.88. The trade was a 38.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $565,938.62. The trade was a 64.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,866,580. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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