Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $16.02 Million Investment in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $16,022,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of IDEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Trading Down 1.3%

IEX opened at $230.70 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $243.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $920.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $261.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.44.

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IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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