Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Free Report) by 258.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,501 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,230,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.43% of Sonos worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Sonos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,982 shares of the company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 117,718 shares of the company's stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sonos by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,302 shares of the company's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sonos

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Sonos reported adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, up from $0.19 a year earlier, exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.24. Revenue reached approximately $375.3 million, 8.8% above the prior-year period and ahead of the roughly $365.7 million consensus. Sonos Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Sonos reported adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, up from $0.19 a year earlier, exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.24. Revenue reached approximately $375.3 million, 8.8% above the prior-year period and ahead of the roughly $365.7 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue guidance was well above expectations. Sonos forecast fiscal Q4 revenue of $325 million to $355 million, compared with the $305.1 million analyst consensus. The company also projected full-year fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, broadly consistent with or slightly above the $1.5 billion consensus.

Sonos forecast fiscal Q4 revenue of $325 million to $355 million, compared with the $305.1 million analyst consensus. The company also projected full-year fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, broadly consistent with or slightly above the $1.5 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: International growth could provide a longer-term catalyst. Management identified India as a priority market, citing rising demand for premium home-entertainment and home-theater products. Sonos India Expansion

Management identified India as a priority market, citing rising demand for premium home-entertainment and home-theater products. Neutral Sentiment: Sonos added investor and capital-allocation experience to its board. Chris Shackelton joined the board as the company continues adding directors with targeted strategic and financial expertise. The appointment may support governance and capital-allocation decisions, but its immediate earnings impact is limited. Sonos Appoints Chris Shackelton to Board

Chris Shackelton joined the board as the company continues adding directors with targeted strategic and financial expertise. The appointment may support governance and capital-allocation decisions, but its immediate earnings impact is limited. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains relatively thin. Despite the earnings beat, Sonos reported a net margin of only 1.62%, leaving the company sensitive to product demand, costs and execution. Its elevated valuation also means investors may expect continued earnings growth.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONO

Sonos Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 1.96.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

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