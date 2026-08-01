Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 82,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 82,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 477.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 275,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WEC opened at $109.64 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.95 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is 73.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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