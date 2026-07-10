Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,568,110,000 after buying an additional 3,155,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,759,494,000 after acquiring an additional 322,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,292,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $685,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after acquiring an additional 776,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $760,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.33.

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Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $119.24 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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