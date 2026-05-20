Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $29,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.35.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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