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Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 23,560 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Resona Asset Management reduced its Uber stake by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 23,560 shares and leaving it with 602,957 shares valued at about $49.2 million.
  • Uber continues to draw strong institutional interest overall, with 80.24% of shares owned by institutional investors, while several large funds either added to or initiated positions in the company.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Uber after its latest results: the company beat Q1 EPS estimates, posted 14.5% year-over-year revenue growth, and holds a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $105.11.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Uber Technologies.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,957 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 23,560 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $49,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $290,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,936 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,979,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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