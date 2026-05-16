Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,221 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,161 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $311,157,662,000 after buying an additional 5,005,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $123,358,461,000 after buying an additional 5,224,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $72,506,336,000 after buying an additional 4,942,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.46 and a 52 week high of $303.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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