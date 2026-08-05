RH $RH Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,804 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of RH worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of RH by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $42,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $411,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,325,539.20. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,329.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 32,190 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,371. This trade represents a 54.74% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 132,749 shares of company stock worth $21,856,812 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH launched its 2026 RH Modern Sourcebook , a nearly 500-page collection featuring new furniture and design offerings from international designers and artisans. The release reinforces RH’s premium-brand positioning and could support future customer engagement and sales, although it does not include specific financial guidance. RH Unveils 2026 Modern Sourcebook

RH launched its , a nearly 500-page collection featuring new furniture and design offerings from international designers and artisans. The release reinforces RH’s premium-brand positioning and could support future customer engagement and sales, although it does not include specific financial guidance. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage of RH with an “Underperform” rating and a $156 price target, citing a valuation and outlook that imply meaningful downside from the referenced share price. The call may pressure the stock by raising concerns about demand, execution, or the sustainability of RH’s premium valuation. Bank of America Initiates RH Coverage

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. RH has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $257.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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