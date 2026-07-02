Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Free Report) by 197.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,203 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,265 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Rigetti Computing worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $84,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,945,724.65. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 122,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $2,602,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 171,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,114.90. The trade was a 41.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 728,901 shares of company stock worth $17,546,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.60.

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Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,789.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Rigetti Computing

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Rigetti’s strong liquidity, noting its debt-free $569 million cash position could fund Fab-1 expansion, higher-qubit systems, and its long-term quantum roadmap. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Rigetti’s strong liquidity, noting its debt-free $569 million cash position could fund Fab-1 expansion, higher-qubit systems, and its long-term quantum roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles showed continued investor attention around Rigetti and the quantum-computing theme, including pieces framing it as a small-cap AI/quantum name and one noting elevated search interest, which can keep the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles showed continued investor attention around Rigetti and the quantum-computing theme, including pieces framing it as a small-cap AI/quantum name and one noting elevated search interest, which can keep the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-form market coverage pointed out that RGTI simply fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting weaker trading rather than a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Short-form market coverage pointed out that RGTI simply fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting weaker trading rather than a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary warned that Rigetti may look fully valued after a huge three-year run, with valuation concerns and ongoing cash burn limiting near-term upside. Article Title

Analyst-style commentary warned that Rigetti may look fully valued after a huge three-year run, with valuation concerns and ongoing cash burn limiting near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Broader quantum-computing pieces also emphasized “cash crisis” and bubble concerns across the sector, arguing that pure-play names like RGTI still face long timelines to commercialization and heavy cash usage. Article Title

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

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