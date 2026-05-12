Rinkey Investments Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.98 and a one year high of $469.22. The company has a market cap of $748.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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