Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,285.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,903,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 450.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 748,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 329,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,060,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 323,361 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HASI

Insider Transactions at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $355,031.50. This trade represents a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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