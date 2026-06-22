Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $33.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,564 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after buying an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $81,293,961.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,873,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,926,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative.

Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock.

Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat.

Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move.

Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Dell’s premium valuation leaves less room for upside after a sharp run.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $410.00 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average price is $288.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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