Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 613.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,608 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,350,602 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.29% of Rocket Lab worth $110,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.12 and a beta of 2.48. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,450,023.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 473,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,517,913.25. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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