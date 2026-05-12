Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Holdings Decreased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 20,118 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,613,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 180.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,073,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,720,000 after buying an additional 82,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.61, for a total transaction of $7,043,046.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,877.54. The trade was a 84.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $24,296,483 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $456.46 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.70 and a fifty-two week high of $463.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $445.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $438.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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