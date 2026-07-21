Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $459.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $497.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total value of $173,612.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,591.76. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $4,189,886. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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