Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd

Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,719 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises approximately 0.6% of Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Rollins worth $33,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks preview — Notes Wall Street’s Q1 estimates for Rollins and highlights the key metrics (revenue drivers, recurring service mix, margin trends and other indicators) investors will be watching into the quarter; this has likely driven positioning ahead of the report. Gear Up for Rollins (ROL) Q1 Earnings

Zacks preview — Notes Wall Street’s Q1 estimates for Rollins and highlights the key metrics (revenue drivers, recurring service mix, margin trends and other indicators) investors will be watching into the quarter; this has likely driven positioning ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Orlando Sentinel review — Theater review titled “At Rollins, ‘Anastasia’ comes with old‑school charms”; unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s business fundamentals or outlook. At Rollins, ‘Anastasia’ comes with old-school charms

Orlando Sentinel review — Theater review titled “At Rollins, ‘Anastasia’ comes with old‑school charms”; unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s business fundamentals or outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Wrestling / Seth Rollins coverage — Multiple pieces on WWE star Seth Rollins’ health, recovery and memorable moments (including updates that he’s ~80–90% recovered ahead of WrestleMania). These entertainment stories do not affect Rollins, Inc.’s operations. Examples: Sportskeeda, Fightful, Yahoo Sports. WWE Superstar picks Seth Rollins' cash-in

Wrestling / Seth Rollins coverage — Multiple pieces on WWE star Seth Rollins’ health, recovery and memorable moments (including updates that he’s ~80–90% recovered ahead of WrestleMania). These entertainment stories do not affect Rollins, Inc.’s operations. Examples: Sportskeeda, Fightful, Yahoo Sports. Neutral Sentiment: Daily Signal — Opinion piece on Rachael Rollins’ return to public office; political/legal topic unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s business results or stock performance. Rachael Rollins’ Return

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 887 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $56,111.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,041.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 10,355 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $650,604.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 5,312,114 shares in the company, valued at $333,760,122.62. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $4,177,480. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 1.1%

ROL opened at $55.09 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock's fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins's payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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