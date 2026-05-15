Rollins, Inc. $ROL Stock Position Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,679 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 48,963 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,543 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 758,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,009,303 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 666,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,877 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $90,981,000 after acquiring an additional 594,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,960 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,448,000 after purchasing an additional 575,242 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The company had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Rollins's payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rollins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rollins wasn't on the list.

While Rollins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here