Royal Bank of Canada Has $23.15 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,335 shares of the company's stock after selling 957,520 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Kraft Heinz worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.56, above the $0.53 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.26 billion also exceeded estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Updates 2026 Full Year Outlook

Kraft Heinz reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.56, above the $0.53 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.26 billion also exceeded estimates of $6.13 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management improved its full-year organic-sales outlook to a decline of approximately 0.5% to 2.0% and set 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $2.03 to $2.09, broadly in line with the $2.06 consensus. Kraft Heinz raises annual outlook as Q2 results top forecasts

Management improved its full-year organic-sales outlook to a decline of approximately 0.5% to 2.0% and set 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $2.03 to $2.09, broadly in line with the $2.06 consensus. Positive Sentiment: The company said market-share losses narrowed to 30 basis points and described improving consumption trends as “green shoots.” Kraft Heinz plans to support its brands with roughly $100 million of additional marketing and other investments. Kraft Heinz Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The company said market-share losses narrowed to 30 basis points and described improving consumption trends as “green shoots.” Kraft Heinz plans to support its brands with roughly $100 million of additional marketing and other investments. Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. The annualized payout is $1.60 per share, supporting an indicated yield of roughly 6.2%. The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Kraft Heinz declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. The annualized payout is $1.60 per share, supporting an indicated yield of roughly 6.2%. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Steve Cahillane characterized 2026 as a likely margin trough year, with the turnaround depending on innovation, improved brand performance and stronger consumer demand.

CEO Steve Cahillane characterized 2026 as a likely margin trough year, with the turnaround depending on innovation, improved brand performance and stronger consumer demand. Negative Sentiment: Organic sales declined, and revenue fell 1.4% year over year. Adjusted operating income dropped about 18.4%, while adjusted EPS declined from $0.69 a year earlier to $0.56. Kraft Heinz slips as heavier spending and profit pressure overshadow a Q2 beat

Organic sales declined, and revenue fell 1.4% year over year. Adjusted operating income dropped about 18.4%, while adjusted EPS declined from $0.69 a year earlier to $0.56. Negative Sentiment: A $7.4 billion non-cash impairment charge pushed reported results into a quarterly loss, adding to concerns about the value and performance of the company’s brands.

A $7.4 billion non-cash impairment charge pushed reported results into a quarterly loss, adding to concerns about the value and performance of the company’s brands. Negative Sentiment: Kraft Heinz expects adjusted operating income to decline 16% to 18% in 2026 and plans approximately $700 million in incremental investments. Higher supply costs, inflation and weaker volumes are limiting the near-term benefit of the earnings and sales beats.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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