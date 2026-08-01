Royal Bank of Canada Has $75.05 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,755 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 69,859 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.95% of Manhattan Associates worth $75,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 72.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Manhattan Associates

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Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 5,139 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,004,828.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,328.28. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.2%

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $227.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 86.72%. The business had revenue of $297.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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