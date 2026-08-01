Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 183,430 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,890 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 183,430 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Ameren worth $77,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,559,565,000 after purchasing an additional 495,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $97,183,000 after buying an additional 43,821 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,473,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $246,966,000 after buying an additional 123,084 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Ameren News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameren beat quarterly earnings expectations. Second-quarter diluted EPS rose to $1.13 from $1.01 a year earlier, exceeding the $1.08 consensus estimate. Net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $314 million, supported by infrastructure investments and lower fuel costs. Ameren Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Second-quarter diluted EPS rose to $1.13 from $1.01 a year earlier, exceeding the $1.08 consensus estimate. Net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $314 million, supported by infrastructure investments and lower fuel costs. Positive Sentiment: Key regulated businesses delivered growth. Ameren Missouri earnings rose to $157 million from $150 million, while Ameren Transmission earnings increased to $96 million from $86 million. These results reinforce the investment-led growth story that is important for utility investors. Ameren Q2 2026 Net Income Rises to $314 Million

Ameren Missouri earnings rose to $157 million from $150 million, while Ameren Transmission earnings increased to $96 million from $86 million. These results reinforce the investment-led growth story that is important for utility investors. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was reaffirmed. Ameren maintained its EPS outlook of $5.25 to $5.45, broadly consistent with the $5.37 analyst consensus. The lack of a guidance reduction may support investor confidence despite quarterly revenue pressure. Ameren Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ameren maintained its EPS outlook of $5.25 to $5.45, broadly consistent with the $5.37 analyst consensus. The lack of a guidance reduction may support investor confidence despite quarterly revenue pressure. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted ongoing capital investment. Management’s infrastructure spending is contributing to earnings growth, but higher operations and maintenance expenses partly offset those benefits. Investors will likely monitor whether spending produces sufficient rate-base growth and returns.

Management’s infrastructure spending is contributing to earnings growth, but higher operations and maintenance expenses partly offset those benefits. Investors will likely monitor whether spending produces sufficient rate-base growth and returns. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined and missed expectations. Quarterly operating revenue fell 5.8% year over year to $2.092 billion, below the $2.27 billion consensus estimate. Lower revenue may weigh on the stock because it suggests that earnings growth is relying more heavily on cost factors and regulated investment than on stronger demand. Ameren Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Year over Year

Quarterly operating revenue fell 5.8% year over year to $2.092 billion, below the $2.27 billion consensus estimate. Lower revenue may weigh on the stock because it suggests that earnings growth is relying more heavily on cost factors and regulated investment than on stronger demand. Negative Sentiment: Ameren’s planned mega gas plant may not fully solve regional power shortages. Company analysis reportedly found the project would still leave the Midwest short of power and reserves amid rising data-center demand, creating execution, approval and capacity concerns. Ameren’s Mega Gas Plant and Midwest Power Crunch

Company analysis reportedly found the project would still leave the Midwest short of power and reserves amid rising data-center demand, creating execution, approval and capacity concerns. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity was entirely selling. Recent data showed nine insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, a secondary signal that could temper sentiment, though such transactions do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $126.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.57 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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