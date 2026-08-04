Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,401 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Nebius Group worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nebius Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,099,000 after acquiring an additional 964,984 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,804,820 shares of the company's stock worth $234,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure growth narrative: Nebius is being promoted as a leading “neocloud” provider, supported by vertically integrated infrastructure, a strategic relationship with NVIDIA, and strong revenue-growth visibility. Nebius: The Neocloud Leader

Nebius is being promoted as a leading “neocloud” provider, supported by vertically integrated infrastructure, a strategic relationship with NVIDIA, and strong revenue-growth visibility. Positive Sentiment: Expansion potential: Potential data-center development in India could broaden Nebius’ geographic footprint and lift its long-term capacity beyond current guidance. Recent job postings were cited as evidence of possible expansion. NVIDIA’s reported 9.3% stake also strengthens the company’s technology and customer relationships. Nebius: Too Cheap To Ignore

Potential data-center development in India could broaden Nebius’ geographic footprint and lift its long-term capacity beyond current guidance. Recent job postings were cited as evidence of possible expansion. NVIDIA’s reported 9.3% stake also strengthens the company’s technology and customer relationships. Positive Sentiment: Funding and demand: Nebius’ approximately $775 million senior secured debt facility provides capital for AI-cloud expansion and is backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows. Investors are also anticipating the company’s August 12 second-quarter earnings report amid continued large AI-capacity spending by major customers. Nebius shares jump amid financing and AI demand

Nebius’ approximately $775 million senior secured debt facility provides capital for AI-cloud expansion and is backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows. Investors are also anticipating the company’s August 12 second-quarter earnings report amid continued large AI-capacity spending by major customers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $224 price target, implying modest upside but signaling that valuation and execution risks remain. The target is below several other recent analyst targets.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $224 price target, implying modest upside but signaling that valuation and execution risks remain. The target is below several other recent analyst targets. Neutral Sentiment: Market support: Nebius participated in a broad Nasdaq rally led by AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting part of the move reflects favorable sector-wide momentum rather than only company-specific news. Nasdaq midday rally

Nebius participated in a broad Nasdaq rally led by AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting part of the move reflects favorable sector-wide momentum rather than only company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Reported insider activity showed 46 sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. This may weigh on sentiment by raising concerns about valuation or near-term profit-taking.

Nebius Group Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.01.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 662,523 shares of company stock valued at $139,422,230.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIS. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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