Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,399 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $613,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $586,702,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $564,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,008,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,289,000 after purchasing an additional 72,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $332,985,000 after purchasing an additional 116,379 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.8%

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $258.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $288.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Steel Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total value of $2,687,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 102,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,632,301.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $538,453.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,699,759.98. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $291.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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