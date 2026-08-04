Go Pro
→ This AI fund sends investors payouts every Thursday (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Steel Dynamics logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada increased its Steel Dynamics stake by 26.4% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 189,399 shares worth approximately $34.1 million. Institutional investors collectively own 82.41% of the company.
  • Steel Dynamics reported quarterly EPS of $3.69, beating estimates of $3.63, while revenue rose 33.4% year over year to $6.09 billion. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, yielding about 0.8% annually.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with eight Buy ratings and four Holds producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus; the average price target is $249, below the stock’s reported $258.38 opening price.
  • Interested in Steel Dynamics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,399 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $613,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $586,702,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $564,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,008,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,289,000 after purchasing an additional 72,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $332,985,000 after purchasing an additional 116,379 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.8%

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $258.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $288.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Steel Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total value of $2,687,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 102,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,632,301.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $538,453.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,699,759.98. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $291.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Steel Dynamics Right Now?

Before you consider Steel Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steel Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Steel Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines