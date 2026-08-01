Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,484 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 172,742 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of nVent Electric worth $85,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,312,000. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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More nVent Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results significantly exceeded expectations: nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. nVent Electric earnings report

nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance points to continued momentum: The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. nVent second-quarter financial results

The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Data-center investment supports the growth narrative: nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. nVent expands data-center liquid-cooling capacity

nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong results, nVent trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50, leaving the stock potentially sensitive to any slowdown in growth or future guidance revisions.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $154.53 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $78.11 and a 52-week high of $184.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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