Royal Bank of Canada Sells 230,711 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,221 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after selling 230,711 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $72,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,029 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company's stock.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: AB InBev reported $1.21 in EPS versus the $1.09 consensus and $16.66 billion in revenue versus $16.26 billion expected. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. Reuters Q2 results article

AB InBev reported $1.21 in EPS versus the $1.09 consensus and $16.66 billion in revenue versus $16.26 billion expected. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: World Cup is supporting demand: The brewer credited stronger consumer demand in the Americas and FIFA World Cup-related activity for improved beer volumes and market-share gains. Management expects further benefits as the tournament continues. Benzinga World Cup article

The brewer credited stronger consumer demand in the Americas and FIFA World Cup-related activity for improved beer volumes and market-share gains. Management expects further benefits as the tournament continues. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: The company cited solid top- and bottom-line performance, 1.1% beer-volume growth and a 23.4% increase in underlying EPS, reinforcing confidence in its megabrands, premium portfolio and digital platforms. AB InBev Q2 results release

The company cited solid top- and bottom-line performance, 1.1% beer-volume growth and a 23.4% increase in underlying EPS, reinforcing confidence in its megabrands, premium portfolio and digital platforms. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $93 to $97 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from the reported trading level. Erste Group also lifted its 2026 EPS forecast to $4.46 from $4.44, above the $4.31 consensus. Benzinga Wells Fargo rating article

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $93 to $97 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from the reported trading level. Erste Group also lifted its 2026 EPS forecast to $4.46 from $4.44, above the $4.31 consensus. Neutral Sentiment: AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the U.S. SEC. The filing is primarily a disclosure update, with no material financial impact described in the available report. Amended interim report article

AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the U.S. SEC. The filing is primarily a disclosure update, with no material financial impact described in the available report. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks analysis characterized some Q2 revenue and earnings metrics as below estimates, although the broader earnings reports show headline EPS and revenue beats. This creates a limited source of uncertainty around the quarter’s underlying details. Zacks Q2 analysis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $86.50 to $84.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.08.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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