Royal Bank of Canada Sells 97,845 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,652 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,845 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Roblox worth $95,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Jack Buckley sold 4,744 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $219,931.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,503,456.76. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,842,870.28. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Trading Down 26.7%

Shares of RBLX opened at $35.66 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Roblox had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 243.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Roblox from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.04.

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here