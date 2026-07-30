Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 130.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,438 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 4,488 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,018,963 shares of the company's stock worth $3,347,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,640 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 220.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company's stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 28.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 313,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975,632 shares of company stock worth $78,621,241. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 28.56%.CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and higher guidance supported the rally. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook for organic revenue growth to about 5% and comparable EPS growth to 9%-10%. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook for organic revenue growth to about 5% and comparable EPS growth to 9%-10%. Positive Sentiment: World Cup marketing helped drive unusually strong consumption. Coca-Cola said FIFA World Cup activity contributed to its best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company also gained value share through pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife, indicating resilience despite uneven consumer spending. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Coca-Cola said FIFA World Cup activity contributed to its best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company also gained value share through pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife, indicating resilience despite uneven consumer spending. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their expectations. Jefferies lifted its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup raised targets to $100. JPMorgan increased its target to $96, and Bank of America maintained a Buy rating with a $100 target, citing “best-in-class” consumption trends.

Jefferies lifted its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup raised targets to $100. JPMorgan increased its target to $96, and Bank of America maintained a Buy rating with a $100 target, citing “best-in-class” consumption trends. Positive Sentiment: Brand strength and digital engagement remain long-term positives. Coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s broad moat, reliable dividend, and expanded digital and social-media reach during the World Cup, reinforcing the investment case for steady long-term growth. Coca-Cola Dominated the Summer's Biggest Sporting Event

Coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s broad moat, reliable dividend, and expanded digital and social-media reach during the World Cup, reinforcing the investment case for steady long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Most Fairlife production has resumed after a cyberattack, reducing the likelihood of a prolonged operational disruption. Coca-Cola says most of Fairlife's production has been resumed after cyberattack

Most Fairlife production has resumed after a cyberattack, reducing the likelihood of a prolonged operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and a dissenting analyst view temper optimism. Coca-Cola trades at roughly 28 times earnings after gaining more than 20% in 2026. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing upside may be limited and that PepsiCo offers better value.

Coca-Cola trades at roughly 28 times earnings after gaining more than 20% in 2026. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing upside may be limited and that PepsiCo offers better value. Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 75,727 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax obligations tied to vested equity awards. Because the sale was planned and tax-related, it is a limited negative signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CocaCola from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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