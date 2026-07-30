Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,631 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,896 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $223.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.27 and a 200-day moving average of $276.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Fox Advisors raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Vertiv Holdings Co. Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of $6.65–$6.75 versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Four Stocks to Watch on Wednesday

Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion fell short of the approximately $3.38 billion expected by Wall Street. The miss, reportedly tied partly to minor timing shifts, raised concerns that demand or execution may not be progressing quickly enough to support Vertiv’s premium valuation. Vertiv Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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