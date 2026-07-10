Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT is Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 78,095 shares during the period. Royce Small-Cap Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.47% of Royce Small-Cap Trust worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company's stock.

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Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of RVT opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $18.88.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Royce Small-Cap Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Small-Cap Trust NYSE: RVT is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

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