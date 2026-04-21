SageGuard Financial Group LLC Invests $4.64 Million in AT&T Inc. $T

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 186,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $361,779,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $512,077,000 after buying an additional 248,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 140.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target, arguing AT&T’s turnaround and refocus on core connectivity support upside — this provides a near-term catalyst for investor demand. Read More.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $30 price target, arguing AT&T’s turnaround and refocus on core connectivity support upside — this provides a near-term catalyst for investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage and model-driven outlets (24/7 Wall St., InsiderMonkey) are publishing bullish price targets (~$30+), and AT&T continues to appear on lists of affordable dividend/blue-chip stocks — these narratives support dividend-income and value-oriented buyer interest. Read More.

Independent coverage and model-driven outlets (24/7 Wall St., InsiderMonkey) are publishing bullish price targets (~$30+), and AT&T continues to appear on lists of affordable dividend/blue-chip stocks — these narratives support dividend-income and value-oriented buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AT&T and Citi refreshed the AT&T Points Plus card to add bill discounts, higher rewards and no foreign-transaction fees — a direct customer benefit that can aid retention and ancillary revenue. Read More.

AT&T and Citi refreshed the AT&T Points Plus card to add bill discounts, higher rewards and no foreign-transaction fees — a direct customer benefit that can aid retention and ancillary revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on AT&T’s automotive connectivity efforts highlights potential long-term growth from in-vehicle 4G/5G services (navigation, diagnostics, V2X, EV support) — strategic, but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Coverage on AT&T’s automotive connectivity efforts highlights potential long-term growth from in-vehicle 4G/5G services (navigation, diagnostics, V2X, EV support) — strategic, but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings write-ups note rising estimates, fiber expansion and AI initiatives ahead of Q1 results — positive fundamentals but offset by competition and legacy debt considerations; watch upcoming quarterly details for execution signals. Read More.

Pre-earnings write-ups note rising estimates, fiber expansion and AI initiatives ahead of Q1 results — positive fundamentals but offset by competition and legacy debt considerations; watch upcoming quarterly details for execution signals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AST SpaceMobile’s recent launch setback pressured that supplier/partner’s stock; AT&T is named as a partner with satellite connectivity ambitions — a setback for a partner’s launch schedule is only a secondary, longer-term consideration for AT&T. Read More.

AST SpaceMobile’s recent launch setback pressured that supplier/partner’s stock; AT&T is named as a partner with satellite connectivity ambitions — a setback for a partner’s launch schedule is only a secondary, longer-term consideration for AT&T. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court is reviewing the FCC’s ability to levy fines against communications firms (AT&T and Verizon were fined millions over consumer-data protections), and the carriers argue loss of a jury-trial right — this raises regulatory/legal uncertainty and potential settlement/fine risk. Read More.

The Supreme Court is reviewing the FCC’s ability to levy fines against communications firms (AT&T and Verizon were fined millions over consumer-data protections), and the carriers argue loss of a jury-trial right — this raises regulatory/legal uncertainty and potential settlement/fine risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Lobbying disclosures and QuiverQuant data show AT&T spent on regulatory issues while institutional activity remains mixed and includes very large position reductions by major asset managers in recent quarters — meaningful selling by big holders can pressure the stock despite buy-side interest. Read More.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2%

T opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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