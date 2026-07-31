Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 77,570 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CLSA assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.

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Salesforce Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $269.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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