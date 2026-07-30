Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,802 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 12,818 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 4.0%

CRM stock opened at $188.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.57. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here