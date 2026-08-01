Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,501 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 517,038 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Sally Beauty worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

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Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $543,191.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,441.50. This represents a 23.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $903.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sally Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBH

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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