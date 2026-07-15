Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $603,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,502 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $739,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

TJX stock opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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