Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 4,285.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDK shares. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,684.24.

Read Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $2,032.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,618.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $925.59. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,500 from $2,100 and kept a Buy rating, citing tight NAND supply, stronger pricing, and demand that could remain elevated through 2027. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on Sandisk to $2,500 from $2,100 and kept a Buy rating, citing tight NAND supply, stronger pricing, and demand that could remain elevated through 2027. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein also sharply boosted its outlook on Sandisk, with reports highlighting a much higher price target and confidence in the company’s contracts, earnings power, and the durability of the memory supercycle. Article Title

Bernstein also sharply boosted its outlook on Sandisk, with reports highlighting a much higher price target and confidence in the company’s contracts, earnings power, and the durability of the memory supercycle. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Sandisk’s expanding QLC SSD portfolio, AI storage demand, and multi-year supply deals as support for longer-term growth. Article Title

Analysts continue to point to Sandisk’s expanding QLC SSD portfolio, AI storage demand, and multi-year supply deals as support for longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces noted that Sandisk has already run sharply higher this year, with some investors questioning whether valuations have gotten too stretched after the memory-stock rally. Article Title

Several market commentary pieces noted that Sandisk has already run sharply higher this year, with some investors questioning whether valuations have gotten too stretched after the memory-stock rally. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk’s recent earnings strength and bullish long-term guidance continue to support the stock, even as the market debates how much upside is already priced in.

Sandisk’s recent earnings strength and bullish long-term guidance continue to support the stock, even as the market debates how much upside is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: Sandisk fell along with other memory-chip stocks in a broad semiconductor selloff, with investors locking in profits after a strong first half for the sector. Article Title

Sandisk fell along with other memory-chip stocks in a broad semiconductor selloff, with investors locking in profits after a strong first half for the sector. Negative Sentiment: Reports also said a new class-action lawsuit against major memory chipmakers added pressure to the shares, reinforcing concerns about risk in the sector. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here