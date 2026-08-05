Sapient Capital LLC Sells 5,486 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,498 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded estimates: Arista reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share versus the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.04 billion, ahead of the $2.83 billion forecast. Revenue rose 37.7% year over year, marking the company’s first quarter above $3 billion. Arista forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on AI-driven networking demand

Arista reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share versus the $0.89 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.04 billion, ahead of the $2.83 billion forecast. Revenue rose 37.7% year over year, marking the company’s first quarter above $3 billion. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat Q3 guidance: Arista forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $3.3 billion, compared with Wall Street’s $2.9 billion expectation. Its EPS outlook of $1.06–$1.08 also topped the $0.89 consensus estimate, signaling continued momentum. Arista Networks soars on strong Q2 beat and raised outlook

Arista forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $3.3 billion, compared with Wall Street’s $2.9 billion expectation. Its EPS outlook of $1.06–$1.08 also topped the $0.89 consensus estimate, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: AI networking demand remains a major growth driver: Customers are expanding AI and cloud infrastructure, supporting demand for Arista’s high-speed networking equipment. The company also highlighted new 1.6-terabit-per-second AI networking systems designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption. Arista Networks Q2 revenue jumps as AI networking demand accelerates

Customers are expanding AI and cloud infrastructure, supporting demand for Arista’s high-speed networking equipment. The company also highlighted new 1.6-terabit-per-second AI networking systems designed to improve performance and reduce power consumption. Neutral Sentiment: Arista’s strong results improve its growth outlook, but the stock’s elevated valuation—approximately 65 times earnings—leaves shares sensitive to any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending or future guidance.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $4,433,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 462,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,843,824. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,020,866.26. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock worth $382,160,575. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.52 and a 12 month high of $194.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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