Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 198,750 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $322.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore raised their price objective on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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