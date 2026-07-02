Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 1.1%

TSLA opened at $425.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.13 and a 200 day moving average of $412.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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