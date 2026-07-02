Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.76.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $286.16 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The stock's 50 day moving average is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average is $266.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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