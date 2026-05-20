Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,443 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 99,083 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $384.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization.

Google I/O 2026 showcased a major AI push across Search, Gemini, Chrome, Android, YouTube, and Workspace, reinforcing Alphabet’s leadership in AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat.

Alphabet and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture using Google’s TPU chips, which could expand Alphabet’s AI infrastructure business and strengthen its competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor.

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly increased its Alphabet stake again, signaling continued confidence from a major long-term investor. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation.

Wall Street commentary remains split between enthusiasm over Alphabet’s AI progress and caution after the stock’s sharp rally and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: A major shareholder disclosed additional Alphabet share sales, which may be adding modest short-term pressure as investors take profits after the recent move higher.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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