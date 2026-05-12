Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 20,613 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 194,869 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Down 4.5%

General Motors stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed its Outperform rating on General Motors and raised its price target to $95 , signaling meaningful upside if GM delivers on its outlook and margin improvements.

Wedbush reaffirmed its rating on General Motors and raised its price target to , signaling meaningful upside if GM delivers on its outlook and margin improvements. Positive Sentiment: GM is also being viewed favorably by some investors for its operational discipline, with the company continuing to defend its 2026 guidance despite a higher-risk backdrop.

GM is also being viewed favorably by some investors for its operational discipline, with the company continuing to defend its 2026 guidance despite a higher-risk backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: GM was reported to be increasing truck production, which could help offset demand issues in other areas, but the direct stock impact is still unclear.

GM was reported to be increasing truck production, which could help offset demand issues in other areas, but the direct stock impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: A California privacy settlement tied to GM’s OnStar data practices adds a legal cost and reputational issue, though the financial impact appears manageable relative to GM’s size.

A California privacy settlement tied to GM’s OnStar data practices adds a legal cost and reputational issue, though the financial impact appears manageable relative to GM’s size. Neutral Sentiment: Broader consumer-stocks weakness and mixed market trading conditions may also be weighing on sentiment across auto-related names.

Broader consumer-stocks weakness and mixed market trading conditions may also be weighing on sentiment across auto-related names. Negative Sentiment: GM announced another round of layoffs, including plans to cut hundreds of salaried IT workers, reinforcing concerns about cost pressures and restructuring needs. GM cutting hundreds of salaried IT workers as it cuts costs, evaluates needs

GM announced another round of layoffs, including plans to cut hundreds of salaried IT workers, reinforcing concerns about cost pressures and restructuring needs. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports said GM is trimming white-collar IT staff to bring in different technical skills, suggesting ongoing workforce restructuring rather than a clean growth story. GM to Cut Hundreds of White Collar Workers in IT Overhaul

Additional reports said GM is trimming white-collar IT staff to bring in different technical skills, suggesting ongoing workforce restructuring rather than a clean growth story. Negative Sentiment: Another headline about layoffs in Michigan adds to the narrative that GM is reducing headcount as it adjusts to changing demand and technology needs. As GM Announces New Round of Layoffs, Michigan Advisor Launches Free Retirement Resource Built Specifically for Ford, GM, and Stellantis Workers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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