Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer cut Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $438.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total transaction of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,525.72. The trade was a 16.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,483. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $455.22 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.70 and a twelve month high of $463.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $389.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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