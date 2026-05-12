Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $353.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,998.01. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This trade represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $373.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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