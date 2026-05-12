Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,952 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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