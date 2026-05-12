Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,985 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.08 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.Johnson Controls International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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