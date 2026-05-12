Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,995 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.9%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,516,832.19. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here