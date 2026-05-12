Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,408 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 16,408 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,557. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.53.

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Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report).

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