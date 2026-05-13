Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,996 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 17,996 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,355,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,934,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,870,966,000 after purchasing an additional 592,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,880,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,678,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $897,871,000 after purchasing an additional 422,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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