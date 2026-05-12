Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,902 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $312.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $301.58 and a 12-month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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