Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,245 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.2%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $263.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $232.60 and a one year high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $275.60 and its 200 day moving average is $284.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $321.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $351.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total value of $29,710,297.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,513,217.82. This trade represents a 29.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,681,386 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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